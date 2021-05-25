Expand / Collapse search

Salute to Seniors featured on May 25, 2021

Salute to Seniors
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News and UW Credit Union are saluting the southeast Wisconsin high school seniors graduating in 2021 – by sharing a few of their submitted photos on-air through Sunday, June 27.

We also invite you to send FOX6 a picture of a graduating high school senior. Tell us a little about your special grad – what their plans are after graduation, what makes you most proud. 

