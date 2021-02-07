Expand / Collapse search

Robbery leads to shooting near 91st and Fiebrantz

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 91st Street and W. Fiebrantz Avenue shortly before midnight Saturday. 

The victim, a 21-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He walked into the hospital for treatment.

The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

