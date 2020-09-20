Road rage leads to gunfire, 16-year-old killed near 10th and Walnut

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near N. 10th Street and W. Walnut Street around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.

A 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

This incident is considered road rage related, according to police.

Police are not releasing any additional info at this time.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.