RNC Milwaukee 2024; protests, marching rules, legislation to be signed

Mayor Johnson is scheduled to sign legislation on Wednesday, March 20, creating a permit process for protesting and marching during the Republican National Convention.

The Milwaukee Common Council approved the legislation on Tuesday.

The event ordinance creates a process for using the official speaker's platform and parade route that will be available for protesters wanting to speak and march. It's an area guarded by the Secret Service.

The rough RNC security footprint extends from 9th Street on the west, Cherry Street on the north, Water Street on the east and Clybourn Street on the south.

"It allows for more access for folks to have their demonstrated or free speech rights to be permitted within sight and sound of the actual event," Chief of Staff Nick DeSiato said.

"We especially don't feel that the police department should be in control of who gets to speak and how these routes are going. We feel that sets a dangerous precedent," said Omar Flores, co-chair of Coalition to March on the RNC 2024.

This issue has come up in prior cities; Tampa Bay passed similar legislation for the 2012 RNC and the ACLU sued the City of Cleveland in 2016 to loosen some of its "free speech zone" rules and won.

The RNC is taking place July 15-18. If you have questions about how the RNC might impact you, there is a new "frequently asked questions" web page available, which the city just launched.