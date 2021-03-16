Ring camera shows moment plane crashes into SUV, bursts into flames in South Florida neighborhood

A young boy was one of three people killed when a small plane crashed into a South Florida neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, west of Fort Lauderdale, WSVN reports.

FAA investigators said the Beechcraft had taken off from the airport but was forced to turn back around shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft clipped a power line and collided with an SUV a few hundred feet short of the runway.

"The car literally looks like it’s just in half," neighbor Salah Elshaer, who called 911, told WSVN.

"We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise, and we went outside, and everything was on fire," another neighbor, Annabel Fernandez, told the television station.

(Courtesy: WSVN)

A mother and her young son were inside the vehicle. The boy's mother was able to get out of the SUV and was trying to free her son. Firefighters eventually freed the trapped child and rushed both to the hospital, where the boy died.

Two people who were on board the plane were pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor's Ring door camera recorded the crash, showing the plane nose-diving into the SUV as the woman was driving down a street. The plane's wreckage then hurtles along the pavement, leaving a line of flames in its wake.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.