Glendale Residence Inn shooting; officer injured, 2 people wounded

There is a large police presence outside a Residence Inn near Port Washington and Green Tree in Glendale on Friday, Aug. 25.

North Shore Fire/Rescue said two people with gunshot wounds and one officer with traumatic injuries were taken to a hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police presence near Port Washington and Green Tree

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.