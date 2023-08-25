Glendale Residence Inn shooting; officer injured, 2 people wounded
GLENDALE, Wis. - There is a large police presence outside a Residence Inn near Port Washington and Green Tree in Glendale on Friday, Aug. 25.
North Shore Fire/Rescue said two people with gunshot wounds and one officer with traumatic injuries were taken to a hospital.
Police presence near Port Washington and Green Tree
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.