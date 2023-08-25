Republican debate gives Milwaukee RNC organizers a test run

The national attention on Milwaukee left when the Republican presidential candidates left Fiserv Forum after Wednesday's debate.

While the presidential hopefuls debated, behind the scenes, party officials were conducting a test run of something much bigger: next summer's 2024 Republican National Convention.

"It allowed us to work with the team there to work on egress, to try out the seats, the views, the hospitality areas, and actually participate and put on a big event in this arena," said Anne Hathaway with the RNC committee on arrangements. "It was a practice run, so now we can actually fine tune that plan."

There is a big difference between the 7,000 visitors that came to Milwaukee for the debate and the 50,000 expected in town for the 2024 RNC. Still, the event was a short dress rehearsal of sorts.

"It is a test opportunity, of course, for law enforcement, to enact some of those plans, and then shift around anything as they’re learning as they go," said VISIT Milwaukee's Claire Koenig.

Republican presidential debate at Fiserv Forum

It was a chance for Milwaukee's tourism bureau to meet hundreds of journalists from around the world. VISIT Milwaukee shared information, swag and even snacks with those who made it for the debate.

"We learned a lot doing that. It gives us a much better idea of what to expect next summer," Koenig said. "It’s a reason just to chat them up and make sure they have everything they need about this city to write a really good story, and I think a major learning thing was we didn’t bring enough food. We will be doing way more of that next time."

After the debate, the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee held an after party at 3rd Steet Market Hall. About a thousand people packed in for the party.

"Hearing a lot of people saying how awesome Milwaukee is," said owner Omar Shaikh. "There were so many people in town, it was vibrant, they were all throughout the city, spending a lot of money. It was great."

3rd Street Market Hall

Debate week was also a chance for local businesses to pitch their services for next year’s convention – which organizers said could bring in roughly $200 million.

VISIT Milwaukee isn’t able to estimate how much money the debate brought into the city yet; they’re waiting for hotel data that will come in a few weeks.

Milwaukee police and partner agencies ran security for the debate. They arrested one person for disorderly conduct, but said there were no other problems and protesters were peaceful. For the 2024 RNC, the Secret Service will be leading security.