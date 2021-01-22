Atlanta Braves legend Henry "Hank" Aaron dead at 86

article
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron attends the 2017 Hank Aaron Award press conference prior to game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron passed away Friday morning at the age of 86, according to FOX Sports.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
This is a developing story.
Former Green Bay Packers General Manager Ted Thompson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the age of 68.
Former Green Bay Packers General Manager Ted Thompson died at age 68 at his Texas home on Wednesday night, Jan. 20, the team announced Thursday.