Potholes can be a lot more than just a jarring, bumpy annoyance!

They can wreak havoc on your car and drain your wallet. Repairing pothole damage hits car budgets hard.

Consumer Reports breaks down the impact and provides tips to protect your wallet.

A direct pothole hit at speed can ruin a tire, requiring an immediate tire change and likely replacement.

Ideally, you’ll see them coming, but sometimes, you can't avoid a pothole until it’s too late.

Consumer Reports tire expert Ryan Pszczolkowski warns that even if your tire doesn’t go flat after hitting a pothole, the impact can weaken the sidewall, potentially making the car dangerous to drive or even unusable.

And it’s not just your tires at risk—a deep pothole can wreak havoc on your steering and suspension, throw off your alignment, and even damage your car’s subframe.

Consumer Reports says the best way to handle a pothole is to slow down, hold the wheel firmly, drive through the pothole, and if something feels amiss after that, you can pull over and inspect the tire.

When you get out of the car, inspect the tires for any cuts, blisters, or bubbles.

If you see anything, it’s important to replace the tire right away; driving on it could lead to a potentially dangerous situation like a blowout.

The size and depth of the pothole and your speed all play a role in how much damage your car might sustain.

And for drivers with low-profile tires, pothole damage may be even worse.

While low-profile tires can give you some performance gain in handling and cornering grip, they are more prone to pothole damage.

No matter your tire style, unlike a puncture, a flat from a pothole isn’t a quick fix—tire sealant won’t help.

That’s why having a spare tire or a space-saver "donut" in your car is crucial.

Without one, you could be left stranded and calling for a tow.

You can also help other motorists avoid damage by reporting potholes to your local municipality.

Many major cities and states now have apps for sharing pothole locations.