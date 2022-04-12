Relief aid for Ukraine: Garibaldi Restaurant Group donating profits Tuesday
article
MILWAUKEE - Garibaldi Restaurant Group on Tuesday, April 12 will donate 100 percent of all profits from the sales that day to the Red Cross for humanitarian and other relief aid for Ukraine.
Garibaldi Restaurant Group owns the following restaurants:
- Fiesta Café, 1407 S. 1st St., Milwaukee
- Fiesta Café West, 3812 W. Greenfield Ave., West Milwaukee
- Mesa Garibaldi, 821 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee
- Forest Home Chicken Palace, 1927 W. Forest Home Ave.
- National Ave. Chicken Palace, 3433 W. National Ave.
- Chicken Palace of Waukesha, 435 W. Sunset Dr., Waukesha
- Chicken Palace of Kenosha, 3907 52nd St., Kenosha
