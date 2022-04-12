Expand / Collapse search

Relief aid for Ukraine: Garibaldi Restaurant Group donating profits Tuesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:34AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Garibaldi Restaurant Group on Tuesday, April 12 will donate 100 percent of all profits from the sales that day to the Red Cross for humanitarian and other relief aid for Ukraine.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Garibaldi Restaurant Group owns the following restaurants:

  • Fiesta Café, 1407 S. 1st St., Milwaukee
  • Fiesta Café West, 3812 W. Greenfield Ave., West Milwaukee
  • Mesa Garibaldi, 821 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee
  • Forest Home Chicken Palace, 1927 W. Forest Home Ave.
  • National Ave. Chicken Palace, 3433 W. National Ave.
  • Chicken Palace of Waukesha, 435 W. Sunset Dr., Waukesha
  • Chicken Palace of Kenosha, 3907 52nd St., Kenosha
Glendale police pursuit; 7 teens arrested, youngest just 12 years old
article

Glendale police pursuit; 7 teens arrested, youngest just 12 years old

A stolen car speeding through Glendale falls apart before spinning out of control. Police arrested seven teenagers – the youngest among them was just 12 years old.

Kenosha K-9 Riggs 'Hero Award' nominee, needs your votes
article

Kenosha K-9 Riggs 'Hero Award' nominee, needs your votes

Kenosha County Sheriff's K-9 Riggs, who made a miraculous recovery after he was shot in the head by a Chicago murder suspect last October, is up for a national award for his heroism, and he needs your vote!

Shorewood Estabrook Dog Park lost wedding ring found

A Shorewood ER nurse lost his wedding ring here at Estabrook Dog Park Friday. After retracing his steps, he thought he was out of luck, but thanks to another dog owner and social media, he left the dog park Monday with his ring on his finger.