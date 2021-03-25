Recent crises may pull focus during Biden's first news conference as president

After 61 days in the White House, President Joe Biden will hold his first news conference on Thursday — taking questions from the East Room in a nationally televised event.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise if the president uses that national audience to tout his administration’s accomplishments over the previous two months.

The Democrats delivered a massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which included the third round of $1,400 stimulus payments to most Americans.

On Thursday, the Department of Labor released the latest jobless numbers. At 684,000 new claims, unemployment has fallen to the lowest point since the pandemic caused an economic downturn last year.

And vaccinations have drastically decreased the number of Americans becoming infected with COVID-19 as well as the hospitalization and death rates.

Biden vowed to have 100 million shots administered by the end of his first 100 days. That milestone was passed a week ago.

As of March 25, the United States had administered 130.4 million shots. According to data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 85.4 million Americans have received at least one dose and 46.3 million are fully inoculated.

Even so, reporters are sure to ask Biden about a number of recent events that would shift the focus away from his accomplishments.

Domestically, mass shootings have plunged the nation back into a debate over gun control.

On March 22, a gunman in Boulder, Colorado killed 10 people at a grocery store. And on March 17, a gunman killed eight people inside Atlanta-area spas, six of whom were Asian women.

The Atlanta shootings put a spotlight on the violence and hate speech the Asian-American community has endured, spiking last year with the onset of the pandemic.

Voting rights are being threatened by state-level Republicans who’ve introduced hundreds of bills that could reduce voter access. Such moves are done in the name of election security but have been motivated by false election fraud claims after Biden defeated former President Donald Trump last November.

An increasing number of migrants are crossing the southern border, amplifying the Republican calls for a more strict border policy.

Biden placed Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the administration’s response to the border, where a humanitarian crisis is unfolding.

In developments abroad, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un recently launched ballistic missiles into the sea, forcing the Biden administration to turn its attention to the Far East as the president prepares to field questions for the first time.

The Trump administration took a drastically different tone with Kim than previous presidents had. Trump and Kim met on multiple occasions and Kim even halted the tests of his missiles for a time.

It’s too soon to know Biden’s approach to North Korea. But as the president who campaigned for a return to normal, his policy could resemble those of the pre-Trump era.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed.