Real deal rental car advice

If you’re planning a summer trip that includes a rental car, you probably have some questions: Am I getting a good deal? Which are the best rental companies? Is it safe to connect to the car’s Bluetooth?

A Consumer Reports survey found the average rental car cost was about $86 per day.

That adds up to roughly $600 a week. National was the only car rental agency rated highest for overall satisfaction and the cheapest, at $73 a day on average.

Members praised the company for its customer service, vehicle condition, and price transparency. Enterprise and Alamo ranked 2nd and 3rd.

CR members were disappointed with Dollar, Fox, and Thrifty's experiences.

Dollar was poorly rated on customer service and the ease of picking up the rental car.

Thrifty didn’t live up to its name, coming in at an average of $91 per day, the most expensive.

Half of those surveyed make reservations directly through the company’s website, with about three out of four saying they used a discount to get a better deal, such as those offered by AAA or AARP.

Another Fifteen percent booked through a warehouse club travel portal, like Costco or Sam’s Club.

CR advises that when you find a car that fits your budget, make the reservation, but don’t pay in full in advance!

Use a site like Autoslash.com or Kayak to track your reservation and alert you if a lower price becomes available.

While Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple Car Play may be helpful tech during your rental car travels, just make sure to unpair your phone and delete any data and addresses you may have saved before returning the car!

To help keep your data private, check the permissions on your phone, and only give the car necessary access.

Another tip - most rental companies place a hold, or a block, on your debit or credit card to ensure enough money or credit is available to cover your final bill.

They won’t charge you any extra if you return the car as promised in your rental contract.

But – if you’re near your credit limit or have a low balance in your bank account when a block is placed, your card could be declined for additional purchases.