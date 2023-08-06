Sentencing for rapper Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion shooting to resume Tuesday

Sentencing for rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in the Hollywood Hills just over three years ago, is once again getting delayed.

Initially set to be announced Monday, the sentencing hearing will resume Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. for the rapper.

Prosecutors are asking Superior Court Judge David Herriford to sentence the 31-year-old Canadian star to 13 years in state prison, while defense attorneys are requesting probation for their client.

Lanez was convicted last Dec. 23 of one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

During a contentious hearing in May, the judge rejected the defense's bid for a new trial. One of the rapper's new attorneys, Jose Baez, called Lanez's defense during the trial a "jumbled, bungled mess," and said Lanez's trial attorney, George Mgdesyan, did not have enough time to prepare for trial and ultimately "failed" his client.

`Sunday I take a stance as an innocent Black man, wrongfully convicted of a crime I did not commit, Lanez said in an Instagram post in April that was addressed to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

In an audio recording that accompanied the Instagram post, Lanez alleged that he "was completely robbed and deprived of a fair trial" and that he watched prosecutors "unlawfully misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me and furthers my innocence."

"... So, Mr. Gascón, I come to you today as a wrongfully convicted Black man, not asking for sympathy, nor compassion, but for you to simply do what is fair and right in the laws of California, and most importantly in the eyes of God," he said in the recording, in which he cited the steps that Gascón has taken "in regards to fighting for the justice of Black and Brown minorities."

Lanez has remained behind bars since he was ordered to be taken into custody shortly after the jury's verdict was read.

SUGGESTED:

Jurors deliberated about seven hours before finding him guilty of the three felony counts.

During the trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez told her to "dance, bitch," and shot her in the feet during a July 12, 2020, argument following a get-together at Kylie Jenner's home. She said she had no doubt that Lanez fired the shots, and that he later offered her $1 million not to say anything.

Under cross-examination, the Grammy Award-winning singer -- whose real name is Megan Pete -- said she initially had no intention of talking about what had happened and "didn't want to be a snitch," but felt she had to "defend my name" when she saw that people were "making things up" and suggesting that she hadn't been shot.

In an essay published on Elle magazine's website, Megan Thee Stallion wrote, "As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable."

"Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see," she wrote.

In a sentencing memorandum, Deputy District Attorneys Kathy Ta and Alexander Bott wrote that Lanez "brazenly fired five rounds, emptying his gun, at a vulnerable victim" and that the shooting left Pete "bleeding, injured and traumatized."

"And since that night, the defendant has waged a campaign to humiliate and re-traumatize the victim through his actions and words," the prosecutors wrote in their court filing. "His online posts for nearly three years have re-traumatized the victim. His online reach is worldwide (millions of followers plus casual observers) and the defendant's statements embolden his followers so that they too have been complicit in retraumatizing the victim."

Lanez' new attorneys, Baez and Ed Welbourn, countered that their client "will be able to resume his charitable activities and provide much- needed support for underserved communities in Los Angeles and beyond," and called for him to be placed on probation and to be allowed to enter a residential treatment program, according to a sentencing memorandum obtained by journalist Meghann Cuniff of the website legalaffairsandtrials.com.

Lanez "suffered from a mental condition, alcohol-use disorder, at the time of the offense," according to the defense's sentencing memorandum, in which his attorneys wrote that "the evidence of guilt is questionable at best and by no means overwhelming."