Racine Piggly Wiggly disturbance; woman hit with cart, manager slapped

The Racine Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying three juveniles, two girls and a boy, who took the motorized shopping carts at the Piggly Wiggly store on Erie Street and began knocking items off of shelves.

The juveniles also intentionally ran the motorized cart into an elderly woman at the checkout line.

Police say one of the girls slapped the store manager in the face before leaving. The two girls are thought to be between 14-17 years old, and the male is thought to be between 12-14 years old.

The three juveniles left on foot.

If you have any information to help identify them please contact Inv. Bodnar at 262-635-7773.