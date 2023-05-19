Racine girl missing, last seen leaving library

article

The Racine Police Department has asked for help finding missing 14-year-old Angelica Buck, last seen Thursday, May 18.

Buck is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police said Buck was last seen leaving a library in a black Ford Focus just before 5 p.m. Thursday. She is not believed to be in danger, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-886-2300.