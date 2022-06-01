Racine man arrested for OWI with 3 children in vehicle

article

Wisconsin State Patrol arrested late on Tuesday, May 31 a 30-year-old Racine man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence third offense -- with three children in the vehicle.

A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region stopped the vehicle for speeding on I-94 in Waukesha County west of Pewaukee Road.

A news release says the Racine man displayed signs of impairment – and following standardized field sobriety tests, he was arrested.

Officials said the driver refused evidentiary chemical testing, but submitted to a blood draw after a warrant was obtained. He was then booked into the Waukesha County Jail without incident.

Citations were also issued for speeding, operating after revocation, and an ignition interlock device violation.