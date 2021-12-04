Racine County crash: 2 injured, 1 fatally

Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash near Highway 20/Washington Avenue and Britton Road in the Town of Dover around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Upon arrival, they found the two vehicles involved were in the ditches of Washington Avenue, on opposite sides of the roadway. The initial investigation showed a red Toyota was southbound on Britton Rd. When the Toyota reached Highway20/Washington Av, the operator failed to yield the right of way to a Ford pickup truck that was eastbound on Washington Avenue, resulting in the collision.

PHOTO: Racine County Sheriff's Office

The severity of the crash required the closure of the road for nearly four hours.

The operator of the Ford truck, a 35-year-old male from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, had non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the red Toyota, a 69-year-old female from the Town of Norway, sustained life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

PHOTO: Racine County Sheriff's Office

Further information on the identity of those involved in this crash is pending notification of loved ones.

The investigation into the cause and nature of this motor vehicle crash is ongoing and no further information is available.

PHOTO: Racine County Sheriff's Office

