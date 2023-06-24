Expand / Collapse search

Racine County Breakfast on the Farm at Swan's Pumpkin Farm

Breakfast on the Farm is back, and it's being hosted at Swan's Pumpkin Farm in Racine County on Saturday, June 24.

Swan's Pumpkin Farm evolved from a hay wagon to its recent 69-acre footprint and is hosting this year's Racine County Breakfast on the Farm.

The event is being held at 5930 County Road H. The breakfast will include; eggs, sausage, milk and ice cream and will be served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Children's games, a petting zoo, live music, and more will be available for the whole family. 

A 5K Run/Walk will take off at 8:30 a.m. the day of the breakfast.    

