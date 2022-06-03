Racine cemetery shooting: 2 women injured, 1 seriously Thursday

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Graceland Cemetery for shots fired.

Two women were shot and taken to the hospital. A 19-year-old woman was treated and released. The other, a 35-year-old woman, was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee where she underwent surgery for her injuries. At the time of this report, she was awake and alert. There are no other reports of any other gunshot injuries. No one is currently in custody.

Once the scene was contained and secured, the investigation began. There were multiple firearms used in this incident.

Shooting scene at Graceland Cemetery in Racine

The funeral being held was for Da'Shontay King, a man shot and killed by Racine police in May.

The investigation is still ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In response to the shooting, Racine Mayor Cory Mason said he has instructed police to "actively enforce" the city's juvenile curfew through the weekend. It means anyone under 18 years old must be home by 11 p.m.

For anyone who may have any video evidence, please email Lt. Melby at chad.melby@cityofracine.org and Sgt. Koepnick at Justin.koepnick@cityofracine.org. They will contact you regarding your footage.

Advertisement

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.