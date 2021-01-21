Psaki relinquishes podium to Fauci for pandemic update during 2nd Biden White House press briefing

After President Joe Biden signed 10 executive orders Thursday aimed at getting the worsening coronavirus pandemic under control, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who was scheduled to hold her second daily press conference, relinquished the podium in the White House press briefing room to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, summarized the status of the pandemic amid a devastating surge, which has pushed new case counts and death tolls higher than ever before in dozens of states across the U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci arrives for US President Joe Biden address about the Covid-19 response before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2021.

The United States recently surpassed 400,000 coronavirus deaths, far more than any other country in world, but Fauci told reporters that he thinks the influx in new cases could finally be peaking.

Fauci said he believes cases of COVID-19 in the country "might be plateauing."

Biden signed a series of executive orders Thursday, including one broadening the use of the Defense Production Act to expand vaccine production.

Biden also signed an order mandating masks for travel, including in airports and planes, ships, trains, buses and public transportation, as well as one directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse states for some costs related to their COVID-19 response and to provide funds to help reopen schools.

Biden is ordering FEMA to begin setting up vaccination centers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin a program to make vaccines available through local pharmacies starting next month. And he’s mobilizing the Public Health Service to deploy to assist localities in vaccinations.

The administration is aiming to provide 100 million vaccine injections during the first 100 days of Biden’s presidency, an initial step toward getting the country inoculated so that schools and businesses can fully reopen.

