Proposed high-rise at Highway 100 and Bluemound angers some neighbors

A proposed high-rise is stirring up controversy in one Wauwatosa neighborhood. Towering nearly 300 feet in the air, if approved, the project would be the first-of-its-kind in the city.

The intersection at Highway 100 and Bluemound Road could look very different in only a matter of months. Ground could be broken as early as spring.

The high-rise would be built where the old Edwardo's Pizza is located, but first, the Wauwatosa Plan Commission meets Monday, Nov. 9 to review a request from the developer, something neighbors said they aren't thrilled about.

"I’m angry," said Darnelle Kaishian of Wauwatosa. "We want to keep this the quaint, cute little neighborhood that it is."

At the southwest corner of Highway 100 and Bluemound Road, a proposal to build a 25-story, 354-unit luxury apartment high-rise is causing quite a stir for some neighbors.

"Anything above eight stories is just going to tower over everything," said Indy Stluka of Wauwatosa."I chose to live here because I like houses. I like the suburban feel of it."

Advertisement

Stluka lives just a few blocks away and said he believes a building of this size would alter the character of his neighborhood.

"It looks nice, but it does not belong next to single-story, single-family homes," he said.

Others, like Kaishian, a Wauwatosa resident for almost 50 years, feel their voices have not been heard.

"I'm offended," said Kaishian. "We want Mr. Vassallo to make money. That is his property, but other developers have made money, made money for the city, but not harmed the neighbors. He’s not trying to work with us. He’s not trying to compromise."

Developer Johnny Vassallo also owns Mo’s Irish Pub across the street.

"I think it brings 500 residents who would live, and work, and dine and shop in the area," said Vassallo.

Vassallo on Monday night will go before the Wauwatosa Plan Commission virtually, asking for approval on the project’s density.

"We’ll have a workout facility, a pool, breakout rooms," he said. "All these amenities we’re planning on having for the building require us to have a lot of units to spread that cost out."

Aware of the criticism, Vassallo said he still plans to move forward.

"If this gets approved and we build it, I think three years from now, people are going to be really happy that it’s there," said Vassallo.

If Vassallo's request is approved, it will still need to go to another commission -- then the full Wauwatosa Common Council.

Neighbors like those FOX6 News spoke with said they started a petition that's received nearly 400 signatures.