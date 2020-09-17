President Donald Trump speaks in Mosinee, Wisconsin

President Donald Trump campaigned in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The president arrived on Air Force One around 8 p.m., speaking at Central Wisconsin Aviation for a "Great American Comeback" event, according to his campaign.

Hundreds of people lined up to see the president, some as early as 8 a.m. and others since Wednesday afternoon.

Air Force One will land at the airport in Mosinee, a city of 4,000 people.

President Trump has been hammering the theme of law and order amid his re-election campaign. The president's trade advisor said President Trump was working the phones -- and has taken some credit -- for the Big Ten reversing course and bringing back fall football.

"I think he's doing precisely what he needs to do. He's showing up in this state again, and again, and again," said Benjamin Horvat of Racine, who lined up to see the president on Thursday. "Hillary (Clinton) didn't show up once last time and he won Wisconsin. Now he's showed up a lot."

While supporters, like Horvat, applaud the president's visit, Democrats have blasted the decision.

"Mike Pence was just here in Wisconsin, in Janesville, holding a super-spreader event and Donald Trump is going to be doing the same thing in Mosinee, Wisconsin," said State Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison). "This is a total dismissal of the reality of COVID."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, President Trump opponent in the Nov. 3 election, also blasted the president on Thursday, writing: "For months, President Trump misled the American people about the coronavirus -- and Wisconsin families continue to suffer the consequences."

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro said of Biden's comments that he is being an armchair quarterback.

"The president, in the fog of this China virus war, was taking this virus very seriously, wanted to be calm, not alarm the public, because we weren't sure how serious it was," Navarro said. "Everything we were doing was moving as quickly as possible from that January 31 announcement of the travel ban."

There was a COVID-19 disclaimer on tickets to get into Thursday's event -- noting that there is a risk of COVID-19 and that those who attend won't sue the campaign. Everyone going inside will also have their temperatures checked.

Several people who spoke with FOX6 News said they are just not worried about going to the outdoor event.

