Possible explosion at Summerset Marine in Eagle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 9:04AM
EAGLE, Wis. - There are reports of a possible explosion in Waukesha County on Thursday, May 19. Emergency crews are on the scene of Summerset Marine Construction – a business that builds docks, piers and boat lifts for Lake Country. 

Multiple fire departments are on scene. A staging area has been set up off of Main Street in Eagle. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

