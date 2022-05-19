Possible explosion at Summerset Marine in Eagle

article

There are reports of a possible explosion in Waukesha County on Thursday, May 19. Emergency crews are on the scene of Summerset Marine Construction – a business that builds docks, piers and boat lifts for Lake Country.

Multiple fire departments are on scene. A staging area has been set up off of Main Street in Eagle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

