Polls are open: Voting underway in Wisconsin’s partisan primary election

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin will once again vote. Wisconsin's polling places will be open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11 for the 2020 partisan primary election. It decides who will face off in November.

Across the state, clerks have sent out 894,000 ballots. If you have not sent yours in, you can still drop it off at your polling place before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In April, Milwaukee only had the staffing to open five polling places. On Tuesday, there will be more than 160 polling places -- and nearly 700 National Guard members will be serving as poll workers across the state to help keep things running smoothly.

"They're just here to help. And for me specifically, I'm just here to help. I think that no matter where we go or what we do, as long as we are helping the community, that's all that really matters," said Said Mahamed, Wisconsin National Guard.

As far as masks, Governor Tony Evers' mask mandate does not apply to voters. But Milwaukee will ask those without masks to vote curbside or at the entrance.

CLICK HERE to determine your polling location.

What's on my ballot?

Your ballot and local election information are based on where you live. CLICK HERE to preview your ballot.

Am I registered to vote?

Check to see if are already registered to vote by CLICKING HERE. Already Registered? You can use MyVote to update your name or the address we have on file for you. If you need to request an absentee ballot, visit Vote Absentee.