Policing support: State GOP leaders introduce package in Franklin

GOP leaders introduce police support package
Republican members of the Wisconsin Legislature introduced a law enforcement support package at a news conference in the city of Franklin.
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Republican members of the Wisconsin Legislature introduced a law enforcement support package at a news conference in the city of Franklin on Tuesday.
A news release indicates right now, there are 13,576 law enforcement officers in Wisconsin – the lowest number in over a decade.
This is a developing story.
