Policing support: State GOP leaders introduce package in Franklin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:55PM
Crime and Public Safety
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Republican members of the Wisconsin Legislature introduced a law enforcement support package at a news conference in the city of Franklin on Tuesday.

A news release indicates right now, there are 13,576 law enforcement officers in Wisconsin – the lowest number in over a decade.

This is a developing story.

