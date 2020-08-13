Police: Woman sought in possible abduction near 91st and Appleton

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a woman wanted in a possible abduction near 91st and Appleton Wednesday, Aug. 12. Police said the victim was walking near a business in the area when she was approached, physically engaged, grabbed and placed in a vehicle.

It happened around 1 p.m.

Police said the victim, age 20-25, was last seen wearing a bright orange tank top. She stands between 5'4" and 5'5" tall, weighing 160 pounds.

The woman sought by police was described as Black, 20025 years old, standing 5'6" to 5'7" tall, with short, Afro style hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top.

The suspect vehicle was described as a newer dark colored four-door vehicle, possibly a Ford 500.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.