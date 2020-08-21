Police: Victim robbed of belongings, car just south of UW-Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery incident that happened near the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee late Thursday, Aug. 20.

Officials say the incident happened at a residence on Maryland Avenue just south of Kenwood Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. The victim was approached by three suspects at the door of the residence. Officials say a suspect pointed a handgun and threatened the victim -- getting the victim's keys, wallet, and phone. The suspects then fled in the victim's vehicle. The victim was not hurt.

The victim's vehicle is described as a white Kia Forte with license 599-ZCE.

A UW-Milwaukee safety alert sent to students and staff noted the following suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1 was described as a male, Black, about 16 years old, 6' tall, thin build, with a dark complexion, and short hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt -- and had a black semi-automatic handgun.

Suspect 2 was described as a male, Black, about 16 years old, 5'8" tall, thin build, with a dark complexion, and short hair. He was seen wearing a gray shirt -- and appeared to be holding a gun under his clothing.

Suspect 3 was described as a male, Black, 16 years old, 6' tall, thin build, with a dark complexion, and short hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Advertisement

Milwaukee police are investigating this incident -- and urge anyone with information to call 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.