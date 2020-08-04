Expand / Collapse search

Police: Shots exchanged between 2 near Sherman and Hampton; no reported injuries

The Milwaukee Police Department was called to a shooting near Sherman and Hampton on the city's north side Tuesday.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said shots were exchanged between two people near Sherman Boulevard and Hampton Avenue Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 4.

It happened around 2:15 p.m.

Police said one person fired several shots, and another returned fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

