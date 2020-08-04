Police: Shots exchanged between 2 near Sherman and Hampton; no reported injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said shots were exchanged between two people near Sherman Boulevard and Hampton Avenue Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 4.
It happened around 2:15 p.m.
Police said one person fired several shots, and another returned fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
