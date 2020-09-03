Police seek help to ID woman who stole from Woodman's in Menomonee Falls

Police need help to identify a suspect who stole merchandise from Woodman's in Menomonee Falls around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Police say the suspect is accused of stealing $30 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Carlson at the Menomonee Falls Police Department, reference case 20-024721. Ph# 262-532-8700, or email at dcarlson@menomonee-falls.org.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.