Police seek help in search for 16-year-old Milwaukee girl

Have you seen her? Milwaukee police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Phersathiny Acosta.

Phersathiny was last seen near N. 50th and W. Hadley Street around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, according to police.

She is described as a female, Hispanic, 5’1” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with green eyes, and long brunette hair. She was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232.