Expand / Collapse search

Police seek help in search for 16-year-old Milwaukee girl

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Photos of Phersathiny Acosta from missing person poster.

MILWAUKEE - Have you seen her? Milwaukee police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Phersathiny Acosta. 

Phersathiny was last seen near N. 50th and W. Hadley Street around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, according to police. 

She is described as a female, Hispanic, 5’1” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with green eyes, and long brunette hair. She was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232.

Manitowoc PD seeks help to locate woman reported missing by family
slideshow

Manitowoc PD seeks help to locate woman reported missing by family

Manitowoc police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 32-year-old woman.

Pedestrian killed in serious crash near 24th and Center
slideshow

Pedestrian killed in serious crash near 24th and Center

One person is dead following a crash near 24th and Center. We are awaiting more details from Milwaukee police.