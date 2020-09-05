Police seek help identifying suspects wanted in attempted burglary

Police are for help identifying and locating suspects wanted in an attempt garage burglary that happened August 21 around 5 a.m., N. 78th Street and W. Locust Street.

Surveillance footage has captured pretty clear photos of one of the suspects wanted in this case.

Suspect #1 is described as an African-American male, 17-23 years of age, medium build and a medium-length Afro. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, light blue jeans and red boxers with a Fruit Loops logo.

Photos of suspect #1

Suspect #2 is unknown.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black 4-door, Ford Edge SUV.

The suspect attempted to gain entry into the victim’s garage. The suspect fled in the suspect vehicle that was driving by an unknown person.

Suspect vehicle

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.