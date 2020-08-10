Police seek help finding long term missing 17-year-old

article

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating long-term missing teen, Reyna Rosado.

The 17-year-old was last seen on September 23, 2019, in the area N. 19th Place and W. Capitol Drive.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5’02”, 110 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Rosado is known to frequent the area of the 14th and Mineral Street on the city's south side.

If anyone has any information about Rosado whereabouts please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.