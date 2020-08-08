Police seek help finding 41-year-old who escaped police custody

Police are asking for help locating a man who escaped police custody near S. 27th Street and W. Oklahoma Avenue around 6 p.m. on Friday, August 7.

The suspect, Marquis R. Martin is described as an African-American male, 41 years old, 5’7”, 131 pounds, black hair and brown eyes with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, denim jeans and white shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black 2013 KIA Soul with Wisconsin license plate ABY-6637.

The suspect was arrested, but escaped police custody and fled eastbound from the location. The suspect may be driving the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.