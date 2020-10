article

Milwaukee police late Wednesday, Oct. 21 asked for help locating a 40-year-old man considered "critically missing."

Maurice Young was last heard from on Oct. 19, police said.

He stands 5'11" tall and weighs 260 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair with a hint of gray, medium length. He wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 414-935-7360.