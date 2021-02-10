Police seek 15-year-old considered critically missing

article

Milwaukee police need your help locating a 15-year-old girl considered critically missing.

Asia Orourke was last seen near 106th Street and Stark Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.

She's described as 4'11" tall and 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with the word Ireland on the front, a purple winter jacket with fur on the hood and brown ankle boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police.