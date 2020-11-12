Police: Man in custody after trying to break into cockpit on flight from Orlando to Philadelphia

article

A man has been taken into custody at the Philadelphia International Airport after police say he tried to force his way into the cockpit of a plane.

The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. on American Airlines Flight #2392 from Orlando to Philadelphia.

While in flight, police say a male passenger attempted to break into the cockpit area. He was secured on board the plane, which landed safely on the runway and has since parked at the gate.

The man was taken into custody after landing without further incident.

No injuries have been reported and no weapon was recovered.

