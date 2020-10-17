Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in Milwaukee, suspect sought

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night, Oct. 16 near 27th and Burleigh. It happened around 6:10 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and is in critical condition. The 37-year old male suspect is known to the victim.

Police say it appears the victim and suspect were in an argument and the victim attempted to run over the suspect with his car. Police are still looking for the known suspect.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.