Police investigation underway in Waukesha, schools in 'lockout' after 'reports of multiple incidents'

Waukesha police are currently investigating two suspicious fires, one is located within the City of Waukesha. As a precautionary measure, schools in parts of Waukesha County are on "lockout."

According to the superintendent, at approximately 9:40 a.m. the district was notified by the Waukesha Police Department that there were "multiple incidents occurring in the City of Waukesha and the Township of Waukesha." Police advised them to put certain schools in lockout.

When schools are in lockout, they run classes as normal but do not let students outside or visitors into the building.

The district made the decision out of an abundance of caution.

Advertisement

The School District of Waukesha said the following in an email to parents:

"We will provide more details as they come available. In the meantime, please know your children will be in class as normal but outside recess, lunch, and other activities will take place indoors. The district will remain in contact with the Waukesha Police Department and will notify our families when the situation changes."