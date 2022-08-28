Police investigation: 3rd and Main in Racine

There was a significant police presence at the intersection of 3rd and Main in Racine early Sunday, Aug. 28.

A FOX6 News photojournalist captured video from the scene around 2:30 a.m. which showed nearly 20 evidence markers across the road and sidewalk.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News has reached out to Racine police for information on this incident – and will update this post when we hear back.

Police investigation at 3rd and Main in Racine