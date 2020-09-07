Police investigate shooting near 21st and Locust, 1 seriously injured

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened just after 12:30 a.m. near N. 21st Street and W. Locust Street Monday.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a serious gunshot wound and is being treated at a hospital. He is expected to survive.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.