Police investigate shooting near 21st and Locust, 1 seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened just after 12:30 a.m. near N. 21st Street and W. Locust Street Monday.
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a serious gunshot wound and is being treated at a hospital. He is expected to survive.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.