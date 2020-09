article

An unidentified male was found in the driver's seat of a burning vehicle near N. 10th Street and W. Hadley Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.