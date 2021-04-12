Knoxville, Tennessee high school shooting: Police say multiple victims, including officer, reported

The Knoxville Police Department in Tennessee said multiple agencies are on the scene Monday afternoon of a shooting at a high school.

Police said in a tweet that an officer was shot and is among "multiple gunshot victims" that have been reported. The officer’s condition remains unknown at this point.

"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer," police wrote.

Police said they are at Austin-East Magnet High School, which is about four miles from downtown Knoxville.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and are asking residents to avoid the area.

Police didn’t give out any information yet about a suspect.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said on Twitter that the district will release more information on the shooting as it becomes known.

In the meantime, he said the building has been secured and that students who were not involved have been released to their families.

This story is developing. Please check back for more info.

