Police: 9 hurt in 7 shootings in 16 hours in Milwaukee

The first shooting happened around 6:55 p.m. near Capitol Drive and Teutonia Avenue. The victims were occupants of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. The 56-year-old Milwaukee man and a 40-year-old Milwaukee man drove themselves to a hospital for treatment.

Another shooting also happened around 6:55 p.m. Police said a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot at while walking near 32nd Street and Hampton Avenue and was taken to the hospital by a passing driver for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The third shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near 28th Street and Cherry Street. The victims were occupants of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man and a 24-year-old Milwaukee man were both struck by gunshots and made their way to hospitals for treatment.

The fourth shooting happened around 9:05 p.m. near Chambers Street and Buffum Street. Police said a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunshots and then walked to a hospital for treatment.

The fifth shooting happened in the area of Fond du Lac Avenue and Silver Spring Drive around 11:45 p.m. The victim was the occupant of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was conveyed to a hospital for treatment.

The sixth shooting happened near Appleton Avenue and Hampton Avenue around 2 a.m. The 26-year-old victim was struck by gunfire and conveyed to a hospital for treatment.

The seventh shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. near 39th Street and Garfield Avenue during an argument. Police said a 52-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

"That number represents an individual," said Reggie Moore, executive director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention.

According to available data through Oct. 2, 530 people have been shot and injured in Milwaukee, and there have been 141 homicides, compared to 440 injured and 97 homicides a year ago, but like in 2019, nearly all of the homicides in 2020 in Milwaukee have involved the barrel of a gun.

"Arguments, fights, retaliation, but there are a significant number of unknowns," said Moore.

Moore and the violence interrupters with 414 Life are tasked with making sense of the violence and the victims -- and attacking this problem from the prevention side, as well as ensuring there's accountability when a bullet takes a life.

"You think about the 400-plus individuals who have been shot," said Moore. "If those perpetrators haven't been caught, there's a sense of vengeance that may occur among family members or friends, so to the folks that are watching this story right now, if you know of somebody that is in a conflict or contemplating retaliation, you have to be the peacemaker in that situation."

Moore said the violence interrupters have mediated more than 60 conflicts in 2020.

Anyone with any information on these shooting incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.