Police: 8 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating six separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 15. Eight people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 6:55 p.m. near Capitol and Teutonia. The victims were occupants of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man and a 40-year-old Milwaukee man were both struck by gunshots and drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment.

Another shooting also happened around 6:55 p.m. Police say a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot at while walking near 32nd and Hampton and was taken to a local hospital by a passing driver. The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near 28th and Cherry. The victims were occupants of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man and a 24-year-old Milwaukee man were both struck by gunshots and made their way to local hospitals for treatment.

The fourth shooting happened around 9:05 p.m. near Chambers and Buffum. Police day a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunshots and then walked to a local hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

The fifth shooting happened in the area of Fond du Lac and Silver Spring around 11:45 p.m. The victim was the occupant of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment.

The sixth shooting happened near Appleton and Hampton around 2 a.m. The 26-year-old victim was struck by gunfire and conveyed to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.