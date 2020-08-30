Police: 2 people shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee early Sunday

article

Milwaukee police say two people who shot and wounded in separate incidents early Sunday, Aug. 30.

The first incident happened around 12:45 a.m. near 19th and Capitol. Officials say a man suffered a gunshot wound to a leg after an argument with a known suspect.

Shooting incident at 19th and Capitol in Milwaukee

The second incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. near 36th and Center. Police say a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The circumstances and suspects are unknown at this time.

Shooting incident at 36th and Center, Milwaukee

Shooting incident at 36th and Center, Milwaukee

Advertisement

FOX6 News will update this post when officials provide more information on these incidents.