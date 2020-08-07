Police: 2 injured, 1 seriously, in pair of Friday afternoon Milwaukee shootings

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two shooting that happened Friday afternoon, Aug. 7.

The first happened around 4:14 p.m. near 14th and McKinley. The victim -- a 31-year-old man -- was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. He is now in stable condition. Police said the shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

The second incident happened near 9th and Harrison on the city's south side around 4:45 p.m. The victim -- a 21-year-old woman -- was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting appears to be the result of a road rage incident.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects in both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.