Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that occurred Tuesday night, Sept. 22, and early Wednesday morning, Sept. 23. Two people died and two others were injured as a result of the shootings.

Police say a 54-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near Brady Street and Holton Street on Milwaukee's east side Tuesday night, Sept. 22. It happened shortly before 8 p.m.

No arrests have been made. The circumstances leading to the gunfire are under investigation, police said.

The second shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. near 73rd and Florist. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during an apparent robbery attempt. The victim was driven to a local hospital where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near 10th and Greenfield. Police say a 57-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed during circumstances that are still under investigation.

Fatal shooting near 10th and Greenfield

Police were also called to the area of 18th and Ohio around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say a man suffered a non-life threatening graze wound and was driven to the hospital from another location.

Police are working to determine where the actual incident took place.

