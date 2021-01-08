Police: 19-year-old man shot, wounded in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 8 near 56th and Villard. It happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a minor gunshot wound and was transported by an acquaintance to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.