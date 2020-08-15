Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that occurred Friday night, Aug. 14 and Saturday morning, Aug. 15. One person is dead and five others injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 11:35 p.m. near 18th and North. Two victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy from Milwaukee, sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

The second shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. near 75th and Sheridan. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

The third shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near 31st and Lisbon. The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

Milwaukee police continue to search for an unknown suspect.

The fourth shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. near 26th and Capitol. Police say the victims were standing outside when shots were fired, striking a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.

The 17-year-old boy sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The 16-year-old boy sustained a minor injury and refused medical treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown susects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.