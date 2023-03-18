Polar Plunge fundraiser at Milwaukee lakefront

Hundreds of supporters will "Go Polar" and take the polar plunge on the Milwaukee Lakefront to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.

Live music, food & beverage, hot cocoa, and merchandise will be available at this event.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. The plunging will begin immediately following the closing ceremony at 11 a.m.

To learn more about the event and how to donate to this fundraiser, go to polarplungewi.org

